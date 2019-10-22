Indian Navy is capable to keep Indian waters safe: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the media after the Naval Commanders conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Indian armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to any evil designs against the country, says defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Addressing the three day Naval Commanders’ Conference here today, Singh said that the Indian Navy has the capability of thwarting any threat from enemy countries. And also applauded the steps taken by the Navy to ensure that 26/11 type terror incidents never happen again. On indigenisation, Singh emphasised on the need to increase the indigenous content with respect to complex machinery, and cutting-edge weapons and sensors urging all stakeholders to put in all-out efforts on these fronts.

“Indian Navy has taken a great step by ensuring that all equipment and ships are made in India,” he said.

Talking about the target of $ 5 trillion for the Indian economy mark by 2025, the minister said that a stable and balanced environment is required by the Indian Navy to safeguard the Sea Lines of Communication (SLOC) – which is the critical economic lifeline.

About the nuclear threats from Pakistan, the minister said that “India has never been offensive and we have never invaded anyone nor has India annexed an inch of territory from anyone.”

The minister lauded the Indian Navy for the swift and calibrated manner in launching ‘Operation Sankalp’, when there were incidents involving attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this year in May and June.

To counter emerging threats and challenges, effectively, he urged the Naval Commanders to review procedures and strengthen the Coastal Security framework.

Naval Commanders Conference

The theme of this Commanders Conference is ‘Functional Reorganisation of the Indian Navy towards improving Operational Efficiency’ and ‘Optimal Manning’. Issues relating to ‘operations’, maintenance’, ‘op-logistics’, ‘data management’ and ‘improvement of organisational practices’ are on the table for discussions.

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy Commander Vivek Madwal, “Such a conference gives an opportunity to all the Commanders to review besides the readiness of the Indian Navy, but, also the performances of the weapons and sensors.”

Over the next three days, the Indian Navy Chief along with his team of top Commanders-in-Chief will be reviewing all operational, material, logistics, and human resources undertaken over six months and also discuss the course of action over the next few months.

During the meeting, the focus will be on enhancing the combat potential of the Indian Navy that would help in making the operations more efficient.

Indian Navy Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi: It’s a deadly deep-sea predator

Make in India

The defence minister stated the Indian Navy has been focusing on indigenisation and focus is accorded to marine infrastructure projects in line with the ongoing and future expansion plans of the Navy.

Mentioning the recent inauguration of strategic infrastructure projects like the Aircraft Carrier Dry Dock at Mumbai, he urged the Commanders to maintain their focus on futuristic capability development.

The meeting was attended by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar; Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Naval Commanders and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence.