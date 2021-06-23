Indian Navy, IAF hone their interoperability during drill with US Navy’s CSG

P-8Is in the Indian Navy are an advanced airborne platform and have in-built interoperability capabilities. (Images: Indian Navy)

Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) are participating in a Passage Exercise with US Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Ronald Reagan which is transiting through Indian Ocean Region (IOR) from June 23-24, 2021.

Assets of Indian Navy & IAF participating in the Passage Exercise

To hone interoperability as an integrated force, the Indian Navy has deployed INS Kochi and INS Teg along with the P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Black Panthers MiG 29K aircraft. From IAF SU 30 MKI & Jaguars, AWACS AEW&C and transport aircraft IL-78. Indian Navy’s Dornier MR aircraft is also participating in the drills.

Aim of the drill – Interoperability

To strengthen the bilateral relations as well as cooperation between the navies of the two countries, by demonstrating the ability to integrate and coordinate comprehensively in maritime operations.

The operations during the drill include advanced air defence exercises, anti-submarine exercises, and cross deck helicopter operations. The endeavour is to further hone their war fighting skills and to also enhance their interoperability as an integrated force to promote stability in the maritime domain as well as peace, and security.

Both the Indian Navy and IAF will during two days drill be engaged in joint multi-domain operations with the US Carrier Strike Group (CSG) comprising Nimitz class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh, Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey.

The Indian Navy on a regular basis undertakes bilateral and multilateral drills with the US Navy to ensure commitment to an open, inclusive and a rule-based international order, and to underscore the shared values as partner navies.

P8-I in the drill

As reported earlier in Financial Express Online, the P-8Is in the Indian Navy are an advanced airborne platform and have in-built interoperability capabilities. This makes the P-8I a multi mission aircraft with C4I based Concept of Operations. And this helps in boosting India’s surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic jamming capabilities in the IOR.

They have the capability to detect unknown lurking ships and submarines in the water and have airborne Anti-submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities. As part of ASW operations to find the submarines which are below the water surface, these aircraft can launch submarine detection sonobuoys (active and passive types).