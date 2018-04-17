Indian Navy holds safety review meet; here’s what was discussed

The review was held under the aegis of the recently constituted Indian Naval Safety team (INST) based here which has been mandated to co-ordinate with various authorities within the navy to improve the “risk-safety matrix” in training and operations. (Website)

Brainstorming sessions to improve the safety processes and methodologies in training and operational domains and lectures by experts were among the highlights of a two-day safety review which concluded at the Southern Naval Command here today. The review was held under the aegis of the recently constituted Indian Naval Safety team (INST) based here which has been mandated to co-ordinate with various authorities within the navy to improve the “risk-safety matrix” in training and operations.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar chaired the maiden safety review, which would hereafter be held annually and termed as Annual Safety Review (ASR), a Defence release said. It was inaugurated by Vice Admiral A R Karve, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the command yesterday, it said.

As part of the review, Safety Expo was organised with the participation of more than 15 renowned Indian industries, specialising in manufacturing marine and industrial safety equipment. Its aim was to increase awareness of personnel with regard to the latest trends in Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) and various safety solutions. In addition, guest lectures by subject matter experts from the fields of marine, industrial and aviation safety were also held today.

The safety review was attended by delegates from Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy), Headquarters of Western, Eastern and Southern Naval Commands, Safety Class Authorities, Operational Authorities, Naval Area Commanders, Dockyards, logistic support organisations, Armament Depots as well as training establishments, the release said.

The Navy by virtue of the hazardous conditions and challenging environment that its ships, aircraft and submarines operate in has multiple safety class authorities. The authorities ensure an assured amount of safety while maintaining the operational tempo during the multifarious tasks undertaken in the interest of national security, the release said.

A need was felt for a central nodal agency such as the INST to coordinate amongst all the ?class authorities? and advise them to ensure a uniform safety protocol pan-navy, it added.