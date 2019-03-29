Indian Navy gets most critical, made in India, CM system for its indigenous Aircraft Carrier

In line with Indian Navy’s focus on indigenous development and participation of the private sector, the Combat Management System (CMS) for the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) has been developed by M/s Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (TPSED), in collaboration with Weapon and Electronics System Engineering Establishment (WESEE) and M/s MARS, Russia.

After completing all critical tests, the system which has been made in India has been handed over to Indian Navy’s Chief of Materiel, Vice Admiral GS Pabby on Thursday. This development assumes significance as it is the first CMS developed by a private company for the Indian Navy and is going to be onboard Indigenous Aircraft Carrier.

All weapon systems onboard the carrier will be integrated through an indigenous Combat Management System (CMS). Design of this ship has been undertaken by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) of the Indian Navy.

Created in 1956 as the Corps of Naval Constructors, to realise the dream of being a builder’s Navy through indigenisation, DND has successfully designed over 17 different classes of warships, to which around 90 ships have already been built within the country.

According to the Indian Navy, the system software and hardware were subjected to rigorous acceptance trials. The system successfully cleared all acceptance tests, endurance and full load trials.

The IAC INS Vikrant is more than 80 percent indigenous—it is has warship grade steel too provided by SAIL, the ramp of the 37,500 tonne Short Take off but Assisted Recovery (STOBAR) Carrier is all indigenous and designed and built in India.

About 2,300 compartments have been fabricated locally, over 75 per cent has been erected, all the critical machinery including the two LM2500 Gas Turbines which are capable of producing total power of 80 MW, the diesel alternators capable of producing about 24 MW and the main gear box have been fitted are all Made in India.

The design and construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) received approval in 2003 and the keel was of the ship was laid in 2009.

Bharat Heavy Engineering Limited (BHEL) has supplied the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), the gear box by Elecon in Gujarat, the tens of thousands of electrical cables are supplied by Nicco industries in Kolkata, and also the ship’s anchor chain cable is manufactured in that state.