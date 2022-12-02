Indian Navy Day celebrations move out of Delhi. Goes to Eastern Naval Command

Following close on the heels of the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, now Indian Navy Day celebrations are moving out of the capital and the celebrations will take place in Visakhapatnam, Eastern Naval Command. Stage is all set for the Indian Navy to demonstrate the country’s combat prowess and capability through an ‘Operational Demonstration’ at Visakhapatnam over the weekend on December 4, 2022.

What is Navy Day?

The Navy day is celebrated each year on December 4 to acknowledge the role of the service and to also commemorate the navy’s achievements in `Operation Trident’ during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

On Sunday, as a guest of honour President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu and other guests will witness the celebrations at Visakhapatnam. The event is being hosted by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Besides the Indian Navy ships there will be aircraft, submarines, and Special Forces from all the three commands– Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command. They would showcase the versatility and capability of India and the celebratory event will end with a sunset ceremony and there will be illumination by ships at anchorage.

Significance of the Navy Day Celebrations

The celebrations are aimed at highlighting its contributions towards national security, renewing maritime consciousness amongst the citizens and most importantly further outreach.

Earlier this year, Indian Air Force Day was celebrated in Chandigarh where Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari had inspected the parade which was followed by a march-past.

Almost 80 military aircraft and helicopters had participated in the Air Force Day flypast at the Sukhna Lake complex there which was attended by President Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In January, the Indian Army day will be celebrated in Bengaluru.