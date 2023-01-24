India’s major maritime exercise TROPEX, is currently underway in the Indian Ocean Region(IOR).

This operational level exercise takes place biennially with participation not only from the Indian Navy but also from Indian Army, Indian Airforce and Coast Guard. The maritime exercise also facilitates operational-level interaction with the Indian Army, Indian Airforce and the Coast Guard, which will further strengthen interoperability and joint operations in a complex environment.

The exercise takes place over a vast geographical expanse in the IOR. The Theatre Level exercise aims to validate the Navy’s offensive defence capabilities, safeguard national interests in the maritime domain and promote stability and peace in the IOR.

TROPEX 23 is being conducted over a duration of three months from January to March. As part of the exercise, all surface combatants of the Indian Navy including Destroyers, Frigates, Corvettes as well as submarines and aircraft are put through complex maritime operational deployments to validate and refine the Navy’s Concept of Operations including operational logistics and interoperability with other Services.

Naval wargame

The naval wargame is part of the military exercise which represents the actual conditions under the various possible scenarios of modern naval warfare.

According to the Indian navy, the exercise is being conducted in different phases, both in the harbour and at sea, encompassing various facets of combat operations, including live weapon firings.

The exercise involves the elements of naval wargame, focusing on the logistics which include ordnance deliveries including missiles, torpedoes, and rockets from frontline warships. The exercise will showcase the firepower of the Indian Navy and reaffirm the Navy’s capability to carry out long-range maritime strikes.

TROPEX 23 will conduct drills, cross-deck helicopter operations and anti-submarine manoeuvres with an aim to hone war-fighting skills and enhance interoperability.

“Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to test the combat readiness of the combined Fleets of the Indian Navy to operate in a multi-threat environment,” said the Indian Navy spokesperson.