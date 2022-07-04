Indian Navy commissions the first ALH Squadron INAS 324

In line with Atmanirbhar bharat initiative of the government, the first Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 324 on the Eastern Seaboard operating the Advanced Light Helicopter MK III was commissioned today. These helicopters are indigenously designed and built by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). According to an official statement, Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 was commissioned in the presence of Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. At a ceremony held at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam on Monday (July 4, 2022), INAS 324 has been named “KESTRELS”.

More about KESTRELS

These are birds of prey and have good sensory capabilities. The name symbolizes the envisaged role of the aircraft and the Air Squadron of the Navy.

The Squadron insignia depicts a ‘KESTREL’ which is searching over vast blue and white sea waves. This according to the Navy signifies the main role of the Squadron — Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) and Search and Rescue (SAR).

More about ALH MK III

These helicopters are fitted with state-of-the-art equipment. They come equipped with electro-optical sensors and modern surveillance radar.

Besides being deployed for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations, they can be used in Special Operations with Marine Commandos.

Also, these helicopters which have an airborne Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) can be used as Air Ambulance and will be playing a very important role to help in the medical evacuation of critically ill patients.

In his address Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta stated that ALH MK III Squadron in the Eastern Naval Command will help in strengthening the surveillance capability on the Eastern Seaboard.

The INAS 324 Squadron is being commanded by Commander SS Dash, who is a highly experienced ALH Qualified Flying Instructor and has extensive operational experience.