Indian Navy chief Sunil Lanba visits Marine Commandos unit in Jammu and Kashmir

Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba today visited the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) unit at Watlab in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said. “Admiral Sunil Lanba, the chairman of the chiefs of staff committee (CoSC) and the chief of naval staff, who is on a visit to Kashmir, visited Watlab Ghat today, wherein he was briefed by the Marine Commandos on their operational role in the Valley,” he said. Admiral Lanba was given an update on the various operations and initiatives undertaken by the Marine Commandos in countering terrorism in and around the Wular Lake region. “The Marine Commandos have also been extending support to civil administration whenever required and act as one of the first respondents in situations like drowning cases,” the official said. During his interaction with the Marine Commandos, the Navy chief exhorted them to continue to work in synergy with the Army with same zeal and dedication to defeat enemy’s hostile designs.