Indian Navy bike team kickstarts expedition across 7 North Eastern states in partnership with Royal Enfield

The Indian Navy Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders, in partnership with Royal Enfield, one of the world’s oldest motorcycle brand embarked on a motorcycle expedition across the seven North Eastern states from November 25- December 14. This is part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations’.

The expedition was flagged off by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff over Video Conference from South Point School at Guwahati. Fifteen Sea Riders rode out on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cc bikes on their journey to cover a total distance of 3500 kms over a period of 24 days across the seven states of NE India.

The expedition is being conducted over two phases across seven states with each phase covering some of the toughest and most breath-taking terrains in North East India. The riders will traverse along the Indo-Bangladesh border, visiting historical Unakoti sculptures, Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world and witnessing the famous Hornbill festival. The expedition will be passing through the capital cities of Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl, Imphal, Kohima riding through high Altitude Sela & BumLa Passes.

During the expedition, the sea riders, led by Capt Sumeet Puri, will interact with students at various schools and introduce the spirit of adventure whilst making them aware about the Indian Navy. This unique partnership aims at motivating youth to join the Armed Forces and will conclude in Guwahati on December 15.