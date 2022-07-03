Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for SSR MR Agniveer from June 15 onwards @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy is going to publish the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Agniveer under MR and SSR respectively on 9 July 202 as per the official calendar. All those who are eagerly waiting for the Indian Navy Agniveer Notification 2022 are advised to keep track of the official website of the Indian Navy for the latest updates.

The online applications for the same will be started from 15 June onwards on joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates holding 10th/ 12th (Science) qualification with at least 50% marks or 2 Years Vocational Course certificate have an opportunity to submit applications. Candidates must be between the age group of 17.5 years to 23 Years old.



The number of vacancies will be announced in due course of time. Selected candidates will be called for Written, PFT and Medical Test will be conducted Mid October 2022. The training is scheduled for 21 November 2022 at INS Chilka. Candidates can check the essential details like educational qualifications, age limit, vacancy details, selection process and other details below.

How to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022?



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of the Indian Navy.i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

2. Candidates are required to register themselves on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in with their e-mail ID, if not registered already.

3. Candidates are required to log–in with the registered E-mail ID and Click on “Current Opportunities.

4. Then, click on the ‘apply’ button.

5. Fill up the form carefully and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

What are the eligibility criteria for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022?

Candidates applying for SR must be passed in 10+2 examination with Mathematics, Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from an educational board recognized by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. For Agniveer Posts, The candidates should be 10th class passed from a recognized board.