Indian Navy acquires state of the art indigenous Dornier aircraft for its new Squadron

Ahead of their naval day next week, the sixth Dornier aircraft squadron 314 was commissioned today at Naval Air Enclave, Porbandar. Due to it’s strategic location, the squadron will act as the first responder in the region. The 314 Squadron is the first to accept and operate four of the newly inducted technology advanced next-generation Dornier aircraft.

In his address Vice Admiral MS Pawar, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff said that, “Commissioning of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314 marks yet another milestone in our efforts towards enhancing maritime security and our surveillance footprint in the North Arabian Sea.”

Why named Raptors?

While INAS 314 derives its name “Raptors” from the “Bird of Prey” family, the insignia of the squadron depicts a ‘Raptor bird’ searching over the vast blue expanse of the sea.

According to the Indian Navy ‘Raptors’ which are large birds of prey are known for their sensory capabilities, and have sharp and powerful, with strong wings which symbolises the capabilities of the aircraft and roles of the squadron.

What will they do?

The new squadron raised today will be operating the Made in India Dornier which is multi-role SRMR, twin-turboprop engine aircraft, manufactured by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd (HAL) Kanpur. This aircraft will be used for various missions including electronic warfare, maritime surveillance, and search and rescue missions. And can be used for providing targeting data to a weapon platform.

Making its contribution towards indigenous development and self-reliance through ‘Make in India’, the Indian Navy is going to procuring 12 new Dornier aircraft from HAL, which will come with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment. These will include a glass cockpit, advanced surveillance radar, ELINT, optical sensors and networking features.

“The INAS 314 will be commanded by Captain Sandeep Rai, an accomplished and highly experienced Dornier Qualified Navigation Instructor,” said the Indian Navy.