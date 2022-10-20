Indian embassy issues notifications to nationals amid increase in tensions in Ukraine – Here are top 10 developments

In a significant development, the Indian embassy has asked all Indian nationals in Ukraine to leave the country at the earliest due to the increase in tensions in the region. Issuing an advisory the embassy has asked countrymen not to travel to the Eastern European nation. Notably, there has been an increase in tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, after Russia carried out retaliatory missile strikes in several cities in Ukraine nearly two weeks back. Here are the other important developments in the region since last couple of days.

1) Ukraine decided to limit the use of electricity in the country on October 20 for the first time since the Russian invasion after continuous missile and drone attacks that destroyed several power plants. The power supply will be restricted between 7 am and 11 pm local time.

2) President Joe Biden on October 19 announced a number of sanctions and criminal charges related to schemes to procure military technology from the US and supply them to Russia for the war on Ukraine. As per reports, some of these weapons were recovered from Ukraine, while r nuclear proliferation technology was found in Latvia which was to be sent to Russia. Nine people were charged in separate vases in New York, Connecticut and two oil brokers from Venezuela.

3) Ukraine on October 19 accused Iran of violating the UNSC ban on the transfer of drones that have the potential to fly 300 kilometres. It also invited UN officials to inspect what it believed were Iranian-origin drones that Russia used to target civilian areas.

4) Russia on October 19 announced its decision to reassess cooperation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in case the latter send experts in Ukraine to inspect Iranian-made drone that western countries believe were used in violation of the UN resolution.

5) Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 19 declared martial law in four regions that it annexed from Ukraine. The Russian government is also preparing to implement new restrictions and crackdowns in these regions.

6) British Defence Minister Ben Wallace met his US counterpart on October 19 Lloyd Austin and discussed the recent developments in Ukraine

7) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called off his planned visit to Ukraine on October 19 due to security reasons, several media reports said. Germany’s foreign ministry, interior ministry and security authorities have reportedly urged him to reschedule his visit.

8) The European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to the Ukrainian people on October 19 to honour their courage against the Russian invasion. They were given the prize money of $49,100 which will be given to the representatives of Ukrainian civil society.

9) A Russian lawmaker on October 19 urged the government institutions to stop the use of WhatsApp. The industry ministry also sought to promote software that is produced in the country and stay away from western technology.

10) Russia-backed authorities in Kherson are looking to evacuate nearly 50,000-60,000 people in the next six days amid increasing tensions.