Indian contingent to participate in Victory Day Parade in Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh are both celebrating the golden jubilee of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

For the first time a Tri service contingent of 122 members from Indian Armed Forces will participate at the Victory Day Parade in Dhaka next month. “Later next month a Tri-service contingent will leave for Dhaka to participate in the Victory Day Parade which is scheduled for December 16, 2021,” sources confirmed to Financial Express Online.

In 2021, during India’s Republic Day Parade, a Tri-service continent from Bangladesh had participated.

50 years of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

India and Bangladesh are both celebrating the golden jubilee of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Several programmes have been planned to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation in 1971. It was a war between India and Pakistan which finally led to the formation of Bangladesh. The celebrations were kicked off in 2020 and earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Dhaka to celebrate the Golden Era of friendship and had travelled the length and breadth of that country.

India & Bangladesh Military Cooperation

On the occasion of Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh, on Monday, defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a break from protocol, visited Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

Mr Singh was accompanied by the three chiefs — Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and CDS Bipin Rawat.

Armed Forces Day of Bangladesh

Every year November 21 is observed as Armed Forces Day in neighboring Bangladesh. In 1971, on this date, the Battle of Garibpur started and Indian forces and Bangladeshi liberation forces came together to fight against the Pakistani forces. More than 1650 brave Indian soldiers made the supreme sacrifice during that struggle.

Mr Singh during his visit to the High Commission highlighted how the Indian Armed Forces and paramilitary forces had worked together. They had worked together with the courageous Muktijoddhas in their courageous struggle.

High Level Visits

The defence cooperation between the two countries has increased and New Delhi has extended USD 500 million Defence Line of Credit to consolidate ties further.

In 2021 all the three Service Chiefs of Bangladesh visited India and from India in April Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visited that country and this was followed by the then Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited in June.

In September, Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army came to India and this was followed by the visit of Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy in October.