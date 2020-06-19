Indian Contingent leaves to march in Russia’s Victory Parade in Moscow

This parade is a celebration of Victory over Nazism.

Next week a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces are leaving for Moscow to participate in the Military Parade at Red Square, Moscow. The parade which will witness the Indian contingent of 75 of all ranks will be led by a colonel rank officer is held every year to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the war of 1941-1945. This parade is a celebration of Victory over Nazism.

More about the contingent

The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment participating in the march had fought with valour in the World War-II. “The regiment has the proud distinction of earning four Battle Honours and two Military Cross amongst other gallantry awards,” according to the Indian Army.

History

Based on what has been shared by the Indian Army, the British Indian Armed Forces during World War-II were one of the largest Allied Forces contingents. They had taken part in the North and East African Campaign, Western Desert Campaign and the European Theatre which were against the Axis powers.

In these campaigns over 87 thousand Indian servicemen were sacrificed and almost 34,354 were wounded. Not only did the Indian Military fight on all fronts but they also took care of the logistics support along the Southern, Trans-Iranian Lend-Lease route. This included the weapons, ammunition, equipment support and food which were going towards the former Soviet Union, Iraq and Iran.

The soldiers were recognized for their valour and were awarded over four thousand decorations. These included the award of 18 Victoria and George Cross. Also, the then Soviet Union appreciated the sacrifice of the Indian Armed forces. And by the decree of May 23, 1944, the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR which was signed by Mikhail Kalinin and Alexander Gorkin awarded the prestigious Orders of the Red Star to Subedar Narayan Rao Nikkam and Havildar Gajendra Singh Chand of Royal Indian Army Service Corps.

The Parade

The Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other heads of the state and government have been invited for the Victory Day celebrations.

India-Russia Relations

Russia is one of India’s key partners and has deep military cooperation going on. And the two countries have been working together on several projects under Make in India initiative, through the Transfer of Technology.

The government is also looking at fast tracking acquisition of Su-30 as well as MiG-29 aircraft for the Indian Air Force. Both sides are also carrying out joint tri-service military exercise INDRA.