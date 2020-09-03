  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Coast Guard sends 3 ships, aircraft after Sri Lanka seeks help in fighting fire onboard oil tanker

By: |
Published: September 3, 2020 4:52 PM

Representational image (Reuters)

The Indian Coast Guard Thursday said it has pressed into action its three ships and a Dornier aircraft after the Sri Lankan Navy sought assistance to control a fire onboard an oil tanker off the east coast of the island nation.  In a swift sea and air coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the Coast Guard said it immediately diverted ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra Paheredar, besides a Dornier aircraft for the firefight on oil tanker New Diamond.

“Assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from @IndiaCoastGuard for fire and explosion onboard Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond 37 NM east off Sri Lanka coast. ICG ships and aircraft deployed for immediate assistance, it said in a tweet, tagging the Defence Minister of India and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Related News

“@IndiaCoastGuard in a swift Sea & Air Coordinated #SAR operation immediately diverted #ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar & Dornier Aircraft for firefighting on Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond,” its second tweet said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Indian Coast Guard sends 3 ships aircraft after Sri Lanka seeks help in fighting fire onboard oil tanker
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria reviews IAF’s operational preparedness in eastern sector
2India-China Border Tensions: Standoff in eastern Ladakh
3Likely disruption of production in the short term, due to COVID-19: HAL CMD