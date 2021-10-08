Indian, Chinese troops engaged in brief face-off in Tawang

The incident came to light days before another round of high-level military talks between the two sides on the eastern Ladakh row. (File photo: PTI)

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week and it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

It is learnt that the face-off took place after a Chinese patrol tried to enter Indian territory and the troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army were forced back. The incident came to light days before another round of high-level military talks between the two sides on the eastern Ladakh row.

The Corps Commander level talks are likely to take place within the next three-four days, said one of the people cited above. About the fresh face-off, the people said both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception and whenever the troops come face-to-face, the situation is managed according to established protocols.

“Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding. However, there has been no damage to defences,” said the person cited above.

“The India-China border has not been formally demarcated and, hence, there is a difference in perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the countries,” the person said.

The people said maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the areas of differing perceptions has been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries. The incident took place in the midst of continuing stand-off between Indian and Chinese militaries in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for nearly 17 months.