  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sector

By: |
Published: May 10, 2020 11:24:58 AM

The troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level, they said.

Chinese troops, naku la, sikkim sio indian border, latest news on india china clash“Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time,” said a source. (Representational image: IE photo)

Troops of India and China were involved in a fierce face-off and many of them sustained minor injuries in the clash near Naku La in the Sikkim sector along the Sino-Indo border on Saturday, official sources said.

The troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level, they said. “Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time,” said a source.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Indian Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sector
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Operation Samudra Setu: Two Indian Navy ships head to the UAE; INS Jalashwa sails back
2Vande Bharat Mission: Now a UV based luggage disinfector system from DRDO
3Covid-19: Armed Forces set up quarantine facilities for those returning from overseas