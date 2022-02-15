Indian Army’s Sikh soldiers to get ‘Veer’ helmet from the house of MKU; Check features

MKU is perhaps one of the very few companies from India which has been providing advanced optronic and ballistic protection solutions.

For the first time in India, a Combat Helmet has been designed for and dedicated to the Sikh soldiers. This newly designed helmet by Global Defense and Homeland Security Company MKU, based in Kanpur, will be easy for a Sikh soldier to wear without difficulty and comfortably over their under-turban cloth, if they wish to do so.

According to the company, this helmet is capable of providing all-round ballistic protection against bullets and also fragments of up to Level IIIA.

More about the new helmet — `Veer’

According to MKU Ltd, like all other Kavro ballistic helmets of the company, ‘Veer’ helmet is compatible with MACS (Modular Accessory Connector System). MACS is a first of its kind multi-accessory mounting system that enables the head-mounted sensors and modern combat equipment like night vision goggles, cameras on helmets, and communication systems.

This helmet is not only lightweight; it is anti-fungal, and anti-allergic.

With excellent shock absorption, this helmet is flame resistant, chemical safe and all weatherproof.

The company has dedicated this newly designed helmet (Model: KAVRO SCH 111 T), to the spirit of valor that Sikh soldiers have embodied for generations – only in India but overseas too.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that the Kanpur based company has executed one of the largest helmet contracts, for 1.59 Lakh ballistic helmets, for India’s Ministry of Defence.

Sikh youth have traditionally chosen to serve in the armed forces and central police and paramilitary forces in huge numbers. And based on the information available in the public domain, the largest number of Sikh personnel in uniform serves in the Indian Army.

Are there special helmets for the Sikhs in the armed forces in India and across the globe?

So far no. This means that a Sikh soldier was unable to wear a helmet which could be worn over the under-turban cloth comfortably. And this exposed them to injuries, often leading to death in some instances.

So how will the new designed helmet help?

According to the MKU’s Managing Director Neeraj Gupta, “The turban for a Sikh is his pride. The ‘Veer’ helmet, from our company offers heroic Sikh soldiers the option of safeguarding their body and life while continuing to wear their under-turban cloth.”

The company has been able to create this one-of-its-kind ballistic helmet tailor made for the Sikh soldiers.

In line with MKU’s main motto ‘Empowering Heroes’ — What did the company’s Chairman say?

MKU’s Chairman Manoj Gupta, says, “We observed a need for better head protection for our Sikh troops. The heroes we empower safeguard our freedom, our security and our way of life. And who better to exemplify this spirit of heroism than our Sikh soldiers!”

MKU Ltd – major exporter

As has been reported earlier, MKU is perhaps one of the very few companies from India which has been providing advanced optronic and ballistic protection solutions for soldiers and platforms for military, paramilitary, homeland security, police and Special Forces to over 100 countries.

They have operations in India and Germany and till date have provided protection to over 3 million soldiers and 3000+ platforms, across 230 forces. The Indian government recognizes their R&D House and they hold almost 10 patents in India and abroad.