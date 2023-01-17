Indian Army’s Northern Command bets on technology to be battle ready for future war

In view of the growing belligerence of the Chinese PLA on one side (Line of Actual Control) and the constant attempts of infiltration Pakistan bred terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army has been rapidly adopting latest technologies and pushing modernisation. Northern Command is also dealing with the threat of state sponsored actors attempting to destabilise the country’s internal security.

Vintage and State-of-the-Art

Last week at the annual presser ahead of the Army Day the Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande had told the media that by 2030 around 44 percent of the Indian Army’s weapon systems will be ‘state-of-the-art’ – which is around 29-32 percent jump from the present.

According to the chief at any given time the force will have `vintage’ equipment, another set will be ‘current’ and the third will be ‘state-of-art.’

As of today the army has around 45 percent ‘vintage’, 41 percent ‘current’ and 12-15 percent ‘state-of-the-art’. However, he went on to add that because of the modernisation plan by 2030 the army will reach a figure of 35 per cent ‘current’ and 44 percent ‘state-of-the-art.’

This will be achieved with the introduction of technology and niche technology as the 21st Century is an era of unprecedented change in military doctrines, global economic, politico-diplomatic. And countries globally are working towards rapidly adopting new technologies to deal with the new threats.

Niche technology and Northern Command

To meet the emerging threats and getting battle ready for future wars, Northern Command organised a two-day seminar on Jan 16-17 along with the academia, think tanks at Military Station Nagrota, Jammu. This was inaugurated by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM, Army Commander Northern Command.

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

The focus was to brainstorm the issue of adopting new technologies, work towards honing the skills of the Commanders and to enable them to lead their men who might get separated in time and space with ease.

The Indian Army has been on a path of `Capability Development and Force modernisation’. And it has been focussing on new technologies and has also encouraged innovations through indigenisation and self reliance.

More about the two days seminar

According to the Northern Command officials the current and future conflicts are not going to be limited to the military forces but will be fought as a whole of Nation approach and in this process technology will be used extensively put into action and these include – Cyber, Cognitive, and Electromagnetic Activities, and also Physical domains.

The outcome of technology integration has also led to new war fighting methodology – to defeat the enemy well before attrite enemy without fighting and defeat enemy well before his creative imagination takes over and is combined with application of emerging technology.

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

At the two days of discussions experts and veterans and the top leadership of the Armed Forces had presented their inputs and assessments.

Those who had made presentations included Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, (Retd), Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal, (Retd), Lt Gen YK Joshi (Retd), Lt Gen AK Singh, (Retd), Lt Gen AB Shivane, , Lt Gen PR Shankar (Retd), and other serving officers.