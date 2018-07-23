Indian Army’s bicycle expedition to reach out to disabled soldiers concluded in Himachal Pradesh

The team under the leadership of Maj Ashok Kumar climbed through the Dhauladhar ranges and while following Mamun-Nurpur-Balah-Yol route had a vivid interaction with 23 disabled soldiers, a defence spokesperson said. (IE)

The Army’s four-day bicycle expedition concluded today in Himachal Pradesh after traversing 154 kilometres and meeting 23 disabled soldiers. The year 2018 is being celebrated as ‘Year of Disabled Soldiers’. As an initial outreach event, cycling expedition from Mamun garrison in Punjab to Yol in Himachal Pradesh, consisting of 10 soldiers of Simbal Brigade was flagged off by General Officer Commanding of Rising Star Corps Lt Gen Y V K Mohan on July 18.

The cycle expedition members reached out to all these soldiers, right at their doorsteps and interacted with all, including immediate family members, he said. Besides sharing their nostalgic heroic moments, this gave a unique platform and opportunity to these bravehearts to discuss nagging issues if any, regarding disability benefits or pension and seek direct redressal, the spokesperson said.