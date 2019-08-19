Indian Army was ready to take battle into Pakistan territory post Balakot strike; details here

Informed sources added that the Chief told the retiring officers that he had told the government that the army was ready for a conventional warfare with Pakistan. (Agencies)

Close on the heels of the Balakot strikes, the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat had told the top brass in the government that his Army was ready to take the battle into the enemy territory in case there was a ground offensive by the Pakistan forces.

Highly placed sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that the Army chief in a closed-door interaction with a group of retiring officers said that in case of any hostile action from Pakistan, the force was ready to take them on post-Balakot strikes.

Informed sources added that the Chief told the retiring officers that he had told the government that the army was ready for a conventional warfare with Pakistan. And had also told the government about various options that were open which included the aerial strike, after the Pulwama terrorist attack in which India had lost 40 CRPF personnel.

To ensure that it was war-ready, post-Uri attack on September 2016, the Army concluded several contracts which included procurement of ammunition, a deal which was worth Rs 11,000 crore and till date has received almost 95 per cent of the total order.

Besides this, the Indian army also finalised a total of 33 contracts amounting to Rs 7,000 crore which included the purchase of critical armaments, and another set of procurement worth Rs 9,000 crore, which presently is at an advanced stage.

Almost twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had bombed one of the biggest training camps of Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed near Balakot, which according to sources was deep inside Pakistan territory.

This air raid was retaliated by Pakistan which tried to hit Indian military installations the following day, which was successfully stopped by the IAF.