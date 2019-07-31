Indian Army ups the ante! Calibre Escalation in response to Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire violations

Together, in coordination between artillery and the infantry the Indian Army normally deploy 120 mm mortars and 105 field guns, and 130mm guns. (Reuters)

Pakistan Army has been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) since Tuesday afternoon in various sectors by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars.

The Indian Army has confirmed that there has been a Calibre escalation (Artillery fire) in Tangdhar Sector, as there have been unprovoked ceasefire violations (CFV) from Pakistan side and infiltration attempts by the enemy in the Gurez sector since Tuesday.

Also, since midnight in the Nowshera sector, District Rajouri (J&K), there has been infiltration bid and the Indian Army’s response has caused heavy casualties on the enemy side.

What is Calibre Escalation?

Usually, the exact nature of the calibre used is Operational Specific or the sector or the post which is being targeted. Anything beyond small arms is calibre escalation.

According to a former army general, in the normal LOC firing the integral infantry weapons are used which include Light Machine Guns, Medium Machine Guns, and up to 81 mm mortars.

What is 81 mm mortar?

According to the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) the 81 mm mortar is a lightweight weapon and can be easily deployed.

Since early this year, there have been at least 78 times that there have been calibre escalation from Pakistan side hitting at the Indian post and civilian targets in which they have used heavy artillery and mortars.

When Pakistan attacks Indian posts using small and big weapons, then even the Indian Army starts escalating gradually and artillery gets incorporated with the infantry. Together, in coordination between artillery and the infantry the Indian Army normally deploy 120 mm mortars and 105 field guns, and 130mm guns.

Since the Pulwama terrorist attack in which India had lost 40 CRPF jawans, Pakistan has been steadily moving their formations near the LOC and have moved their formations in the forward areas, fearing major retaliation by the Indian side.

There have been regular attacks by the Pakistan side on the Indian posts and civilian targets and the Indian Army has been retaliating appropriately. Since the February attack this year, besides using heavy weapons against the Indian posts and civilian targets, Pakistan has also been using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).