Indian Army to transform into a deadly futuristic force with the help artificial intelligence

In an effort to become a fully network-centric force, use of artificial intelligence (AI) will begin in the military in the near future, says a top Indian Army commander. A strategy for defence AI is already in the pipeline and is being formulated by the Integrated Defence Staff.

According to Lt Gen Alok Kler, South-Western Commander, “In the next three to four years, AI will be used in the military and the process has begun. The AI will be used in future battles and it will start with creative use and after that, it will also be used for destructive use.” In its constructive use, it will help the commander in taking a decision and in the process making sure information is converted into intelligence.

The Indian Army is already highly network-enabled army and for AI usage everything needs to be connected. While it will speed up the decision-making capacity in the army, the AI will be first used in the mechanised forces. It is expected that in the next three to four years, every army personnel will have the tools in which Artificial Intelligence will be integrated.

Artificial intelligence is a science associated with high-level technology, which attempts to imitate human behaviour. Domain experts at a daylong seminar on Artificial Intelligence held at Hisar Military Station stated that humans have the ability to think, understand and learn. Artificial intelligence refers to the development of systems that have the ability to think, understand and learn in an artificial way. It was organised by the Army’s 33 Armoured Division and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies.

A task force for the strategic implementation of AI for national security and defence was set up by the Ministry of Defence to give its recommendations on the issue. Earlier this year, a Defence AI Council was set up where the defence minister is the chairman, three service chiefs, and defence secretary and secretary of defence production are members.