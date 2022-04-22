Indian Army to soon use Electric Vehicles in its fleet

The Indian Army is soon going to induct Electric Vehicles (EV) in three categories including motorcycles, buses and cars, in its fleet, as this will help it reduce its dependency on fossil fuels.

On Friday, Perfect Metal Industries (PMI), Revolt Motors and Tata Motors showcased their EVs to defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other stakeholders of the armed forces about the enhancement in technology and range of operation achieved during the past few years in this area.

The companies showcased their EVs in the presence of Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, and senior officers of the Indian Army in New Delhi.

Even though the armies across the globe are still thinking about moving to EVs in their fleet, according to the Ministry of Defence statement, Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane believed that the future in transportation is EVs.

More about Indian Army’s plans to move to EV

A definite time bound road-map for introducing the EVs in the Indian Army is in the process of being formulated. This has been done based on the directions of the Chief of Army Staff and a Board of Officers was set up under Director General of Supplies & Transport (DGST) Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Singh Yadav who was the Presiding Officer.

Earlier this week, at the Army Commanders meeting in New Delhi, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Singh Yadav briefed the Chief of Army Staff, top army commanders and other senior officers today about the planned introduction of EVs and the recommendations of the Board of Officers.

Several steps taken by the government to give a boost to EVs in India have been helpful — FAME I & II both policies have given a huge boost to infrastructure development which is helping in sustaining the EV ecosystem in India. Also, to facilitate EV adoption, setting up of EV charging stations has been delicensed.