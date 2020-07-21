Indian Army to get more mine ploughs for T-90 tanks! BEML bags the deal

Amid the growing tensions between India and China, the Indian army has already deployed the T-90 Bhishma Tank in Ladakh, which is considered to be the most dependable tank in the world.(Photo source: PTI)

Under the `Buy and Make’ (Indian), category, the Acquisition Wing, Ministry of Defence has inked a contract with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for procuring 1,512 Mine Ploughs which will be fitted on the T-90 Tanks. The deal has been signed with the approval of the defence minister Rajnath Singh in an effort to give a push to the `Make in India’ efforts in the defence sector at an approximate cost of Rs 557 crore and will have around 50 per cent indigenous content.

How will these ploughs help?

Once fitted on the T-90 Tanks of Armoured Corps, will help in the mobility of the tanks as they negotiate through minefields.

This will help in enhancing the mobility manifold, and will in turn help in deeper reach of the Armoured Formation in the enemy territory, without becoming the casualty of the mines.

The delivery of 1,512 mine ploughs are expected to be completed by 2027 and will help in enhancing the capability of the Indian Army.

Meanwhile …

Amid the growing tensions between India and China, the Indian army has already deployed the T-90 Bhishma Tank in Ladakh, which is considered to be the most dependable tank in the world. These tanks were part of the drill the defence minister Rajnath Singh had witnessed last week in Ladakh. These tanks have been deployed in a clear message to China that no encroachment along the India-China border will be tolerated.

This according to experts is also a message to the Chinese side that India has an edge over the strategic terms. China has already been positioning its heavy armoured vehicles along the Line of Actual Contro, including the T-95 tanks which are almost comparable to T-90 tanks.

What are features of the T-90 Tank

It has the capability to deal with Biological and Chemical weapons

It is the Main Battle Tank of the Indian Army and has the best armoured protection.

This Tank is of Russian origin. But is now built-in India and can fire 8 shells in 60 seconds

It comes with 125 Mm main gun to make surefire and has the capability to launch a missile up to 6 kms.

It is considered to be the lightest and the strongest tank in the world and weighs around 48 tons.

With the ability to fight in day/night, it comes with a missile attack shield.

Has a powerful 1000 horsepower engine and has the capability to run with a speed of 72 km/h. And can cover 550 km at a time

India Vs China

India has more tanks compared to China.

While India Army has a total of 4292 tanks, Chinese Army has 3500.

One of the most effective in the sandy Demchouk and Spangur Gap Ladakh