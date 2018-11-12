Indian Army to get more firepower: Projects for guns are being fast tracked, says the army

According to experts, in the Indian Army there are 200 artillery regiments which require gun and modernisation. The real requirement is of at least 3000 guns, out of which most will be towed guns.

Negotiations and development are at advance stages of contract and planning in an effort to modernise the artillery arsenal by acquiring 1,500 towed artillery guns for the Indian Army. Around 1,100 are expected to be produced in India under the Make in India initiative which is expected to cut the cost of a gun by at least 25%.

India is looking at the 155 mm/52 Cal towed gun system which is being developed by Nexter Systems of France and Elbit Systems (Israel) which is at the contract negotiation stage. Both these companies have joint ventures with L&T and Bharat Forge respectively.

According to experts, in the Indian Army there are 200 artillery regiments which require gun and modernisation. The real requirement is of at least 3000 guns, out of which most will be towed guns.

FE was the first to report that 155mm/52 calibre towed gun called ‘Trajan’ is under-going user trials at Indian Army ranges and is being fast-tracked too for the modernisation of the Indian Army.

The `Trajan’ is a 155mm 52 caliber towed gun artillery system designed and manufactured by the French Company Nexter Systems and will be made in India by the private sector company L&T. This gun has the capability of being able to support any mechanized and armored unit and is served by a six-man crew and is very much facilitated by automation of operations for putting it into or taking it out of action, for aiming and by an automatic loading of shells.

As has been reported by FE earlier, Nexter Systems of France and L&T of India signed an Agreement announcing the formation of Nexter Systems-led consortium for 155 mm Towed Gun Artillery program for the Indian Army.

L&T in a venture with Nexter Systems will be building critical subsystems for Trajan here in India which will integrate and provide required support for the gun system to the Indian Army In 2016, the French company responded in the final bid worth $1.1 bn contract for 1,400 155mm towed cannons.