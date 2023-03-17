Indian Army to get lethal ATAGS made in India

The Indian Army is soon going to procure 307 advanced towed artillery systems (ATAGS). These 155mm/52 calibre ATAGS have been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

On Thursday the Defence Acquisition Council headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh gave its approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 307 ATAGS.

Though developed by DRDO the production partners of these ATAGS are two private sector companies – Pune based Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems. Once manufactured these guns can be deployed in high-altitude regions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where the Indian Army continues to be in a standoff with the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA).

All you want to know about ATAGS

According to a senior officer it is a large calibre gun system and to achieve precision and deep strike this gun system has the capability to be programmed and fire Long Range Guided Munitions (LRGM).

The plan is to induct these guns to either replace or augment the 130mm M-46 Russian Gun – which are being upgraded to 155 mm and the 155mm FH77B Swedish Bofors Gun. For almost four decades the Indian Army has been using these gun systems.

The ATAGS are more lethal compared to the old gun systems and are easy to operate. And has the capabilities like an automatic ammunition handling system which can fire six successive rounds and can fire in Zone 7, and also has a self propelled mode.

With a towing speed of 60 km/h with an elevation angle of the gun ranges between -3 degrees to + 72 degrees and holds the world record with the longest unassisted projectile range of 48 km maximum. Additionally the ATAGS according to an earlier statement issued by Bharat Forge has an all-electric drive.

This ultra-modern towed gun is capable of firing complete range NATO standard and in service ammunition and is manufactured with cutting-edge technology. It also has the shoot and scoot capability and is also the first of its kind gun which is capable of achieving the shortest minimum range at a high angle.