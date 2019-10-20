Indian Army targets terrorist camps in PoK; retaliates to Pak’s ceasefire violations

In the firing from the Pakistan side, two Indian Army personnel also lost their lives. (Representational Image)

Pakistan continues initiating Ceasefire Violation (CFV), in an attempt to infiltrate terrorists into the Indian territories, especially in Jammu and Kashmir in an effort to create unrest post the government’s decision to revoke Article 370.

According to sources in the India Army, “On Saturday night Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked CFV to assist infiltration by terrorists into Indian territories. This resulted in the calibrated escalation of area weapons by the Indian side in which terrorist launch pads, Pakistan Army Posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads and certain gun, positions were targeted.”

There has been heavy unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army on the civilians during which there have been one fatal and three non-fatal civilian casualties in Tangdhar. According to sources five Pakistani Army men were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the firing from the Pakistan side, two Indian Army personnel also lost their lives. The Indian Army has not shared the names of the two personnel lost.

“The Indian Army retains the right to respond at a time and place of it’s choosing in case Pakistan Army continues to assist terrorist activities across Indian borders,” explained sources.

The retaliation from the Indian side came after the unprovoked firing by the Pakistan military in the Tangdhar sector when they were trying to push in a group of militants inside Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources added that the Indian army had to resort to heavy artillery fire and had also in the process targeted a number of terrorist camps along the Line of Control (LoC).

Since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, the area has witnessed a rise in attempted infiltrations, heavy firing and targeting civilians. Recently, there have been reports of some cross border firing along the International Border (IB) in Kathua.

There has also been news about two Indian army soldiers killed in different incidents when Pakistan Army fired along the LoC in Baramulla and Rajouri.

So far, until September, according to the Indian Army, the neighbouring country Pakistan has committed more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations leaving around 21 people dead. Despite repeated requests being made to Islamabad to honour the 2003 ceasefire understand, it continues to push militants inside India.

There were instances of 61 calibre escalation during September which means that heavy ammunition and mortar were used to respond to the enemy attack.