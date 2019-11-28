Indian Army successfully fires recently inducted Spike Missiles in Mhow

A limited number of Spike Missiles have been procured through Fast track, procedure to meet urgent operational requirements of the Indian army.

At the end of two-day Infantry Commanders Conference at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and other top officers witnessed the successful firing of the two newly-acquired Spike LR (long-range) anti-tank missiles. The practice firing of the Spike LR, a fourth-generation missile that can engage a target with precision at ranges up to four km was done by the Indian Army on Thursday. This was the first time that the Army carried out the practice firing of the missile, since the training and induction.

The practice firing was done in different firing scenarios including two modes: Day (CCD) and Night (IIR) carefully selected by the top officers of the Indian Army to check the confidence of the men. The practice included the firing into the sun with CCD, and firing with IIR without any heating of the target and used only the ambient temperature difference.

The Spike LR has the capability to fire and forget capability, and to fire, observe and update, providing substantial flexibility to the one who is firing to pinpoint the impact point. And in case there is a requirement it has the ability to switch to a different target mid-flight and also has the option to fire from either low or high trajectory.

Till date worldwide, almost 5,000 Spike missiles have been fired and has overall hit percentage of more than 95 per cent.

The Indian Army has for almost three decades been using outdated second-generation missiles and almost a decade ago to shift to the third generation missiles were recognised.

According to officers, in 2011, an RFP was floated for more than 8,000 missiles with the transfer of technology to Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and only the Spike missile was the one to qualify after qualifying all levels of procurement process of the Ministry of Defence.

Thought it had completed the negotiations in 2016, it was shelved as the government wanted to opt for indigenous missiles from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

