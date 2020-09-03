Indian army rehabilitates ex-insurgents in Assam, initiates Tamul plates manufacturing project

This project is expected to facilitate constructive mainstreaming of more ex-cadres. (Image: Ministry of Defence)

In an effort to rehabilitate the ex-insurgents in Assam, the Indian Army in coordination with Aseem Foundation, a Pune based NGO has launched “Manufacture of Tamul Plates”. This project is being operationalised at Borrangajuli Village in Tamulpur district in that state, according to the Indian Army. This project is expected to facilitate constructive mainstreaming of more ex-cadres and help contribute towards “Surakshito, Vikashito, Sarbashrestha”.

According to Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO, Tezpur, MoD, “This is a pilot project, and few ex cadres are being engaged in making the bio-degradable, environment-friendly, cost-effective Tamul plates. These plates can be used in catering services for large gatherings, offices and institutes etc.”

Who has conceived the project?

This has been conceived and is being executed by Indian Army in coordination with Aseem Foundation, a Pune based NGO and the idea behind is to help improve the economic conditions and help in providing an opportunity to earn through self-employment.

“Employment is being provided to the ex-insurgents. And there are plans to further expand in scale and scope and to augment the existing capacities, plans are to add more machines,” Lt Col Pande adds.

Image: Ministry of Defence

Where will it sell?

The Pune based Aseem Foundation has plans to market the product in Maharashtra and Assam. This will help in generating more sales and earning which in turn will help in improving the financial conditions of those who have got a chance to earn for themselves.

“This venture has transformed the life of Mr D Sagar and Mr Roshan Chhetry as now they have realised their inner potential and have contributed financially towards their personnel needs,” the MoD PRO says.

Image: Ministry of Defence

Where is the Raw Material sourced from?

The material for making these plates is being sourced from local farms located in remote villages. The Tamul leaves and barks which were being thrown away earlier as waste is now being collected by the local youth who then sell it to the NGO.

Image: Ministry of Defence

How does it help?

This means, the local youth, as well as the ex-insurgents are now getting an opportunity to earn money and be suitably employed. And, this has been possible because of the Indian Army’s efforts.

Is it successful?

Yes, says the Indian Army. “And it can be gauged from the response of the locals. They have requested that this pilot project be piloted in many more areas of Assam. This will help in many much more ventures based on the principle of Engagement – Empowerment – Employment. This is to help the youth of Assam.”