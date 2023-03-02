Indian Army proposes a major acquisition plan for 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems to boost firepower at LAC

The Indian army has put forth a proposal to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to buy 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS). The ATAGS is an indigenous towed artillery gun system project developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a part of the artillery modernisation programme of the Indian army.

According to the MoD, the proposal worth over $1 billion has been received from the Indian army and is under discussion. It is expected to be cleared soon and sent for clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security, the MoD clarified.

As per the reports, this would be the first order for the indigenous howitzer which can strike targets up to 50 km. With such an extended range, reports suggest that the ATAGS is classified to be the best gun in its class.

The forces have been conducting trials of the gun in different altitudes and terrain. The ATAGs have been upgraded as per the suggestions made by the users, the officials said.

The ATAGS’ firepower

The ATGAS is a large calibre Gun system with the capability to program and fire future Long Range Guided Munitions (LRGM) to achieve precision and deep strike.

The technology and know-how of raw howitzer have been shared with two private firms Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge group by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and they would be supplying the system to the forces including over 320 high mobility vehicles.

The system is configured with an all-electric drive mechanism. will ensure maintenance-free and reliable operation over long periods of time.

The trials of the 155mm/52 calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) were completed at the Pokhran Field Firing Range (PFFR) between April 26 and May 2.

“At the very first, the ATAGS is set to be the most advanced and the first gun in the world which has the capability to fire Bi-Modular Charge System (BMCS) zone 7,” said Bharat Forge’s CMD Baba Kalyani on the rigour and results of the trails.

The BMCS is the key parameter for gun trails as it consists of two types of charges – Lower Zones (LZ) for shorter ranges and Higher Zones (HZ) for longer ranges. The system utilises fully indigenous raw materials, equipment and processes. Debris-free burning is ensured over a wide range of operating temperatures to take care of different weather conditions prevailing in Siachen to Rajasthan. Apart from primary ammunition, secondary ammunition can also be fired with BMCS. The BMCS was extensively evaluated and provisional range tables are generated.

The ATAGS also completed the high-altitude trials in Sikkim where the ATAGS created a new record as it fired at 13,000+ feet height and successfully completed 500+ km in treacherous high-altitude terrain up to 15,400 feet. The recorded range is up to 48 Km for High Explosive Extended Range Full Bore projectile with Base Bleed (ERFB-BB).

Besides, the gun has a high chamber volume of 25 litres, with the future provision of up-gunning and use of extended-range ammunition with precision capability.

The other top features include an auto-loading and positioning system, automatic ammunition handling system, auto-laying, safety interlocks and muzzle velocity radar.

According to the DRDO, it will ensure the least maintainability and failures

Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune is the nodal laboratory of the DRDO for the design & development of ATAGS, along with other DRDO laboratories.

The development has been done with two industry partners, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Bharat Forge Ltd, along with the active participation of other industries.

The reliability of both guns has been proven by firing multiple rounds in various zones, including burst, intense & sustained modes. High accuracy and consistency in range and line with maximum range have been established, the DRDO had said recently.