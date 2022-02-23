  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Army procures ‘mini remotely piloted’ aircraft systems for surveillance

The Army has been significantly focusing on cranking up its surveillance mechanism along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as part of a broad strategy to beef up overall military preparedness.

Written by PTI
Army procures 'mini remotely piloted' aircraft systems for surveillance
(Representational image: Reuters)

The Indian Army on Wednesday said it has acquired ‘mini remotely piloted’ aircraft systems which will further enhance its surveillance capabilities in high-altitude areas.

The Army has been significantly focusing on cranking up its surveillance mechanism along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as part of a broad strategy to beef up overall military preparedness.

“As part of ongoing modernisation & induction of niche & emerging technologies at tactical level, #IndianArmy has acquired “Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems”. These #RPAs will further enhance the surveillance capabilities in High Altitude Areas,” the Army tweeted.

The Army has initiated a number of measures to bolster its surveillance mechanism along the LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

More Stories on
DroneIndian Army

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.