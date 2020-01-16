Indian Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in avalanche near LoC in J&K’s Kupwara

The patrol was hit by an avalanche on 13 January 2020, but were promptly rescued by the search teams. (Representational image: PTI)

The Army on Thursday paid tributes to three soldiers who were killed in an avalanche near the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. “Army paid befitting tributes to Late Naik Rameshwar Lal, Late Gunner Ranjit Singh and Late Sepoy Chandrabhan Chaurasia in a solemn ceremony at BB Cantonment here, ” an official said.

He said Major General G S Kahlon, Chief of Staff, Chinar Corps and all ranks paid homage on behalf of a proud nation. In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects, he added.

“Late Naik Rameshwar Lal, Late Gunner Ranjit Singh and Late Sepoy Chandrabhan Chaurasia were part of a patrol from a forward post along the Line of Control. The patrol was hit by an avalanche on 13 January 2020, but were promptly rescued by the search teams. They unfortunately succumbed to their severe medical conditions,” the official added.

Lal (29) had joined the Army in 2009. Hailing from village Shind Pura in Rajasthan, he is survived by his wife. Singh (25) was a resident of Sidhpur village in Punjab and had joined the Army in 2014. He is survived by his wife.

Chaurasia (28) had joined the Army in 2015. He belonged to Dumahi village in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife. The official said that the mortal remains of the soldiers were taken to their native places where the last rites will be performed with full military honours.