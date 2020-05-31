Indian Army officially rejects video of ongoing standoff with China

The Indian Army wants the Status Quo. In the incidents which took place earlier this month, the first move of attack was from the Chinese side. (Reuters photo)

On Sunday morning the Indian Army has strongly rejected a video doing rounds on social media supposedly of the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), near Pangong Lake area of Ladakh emerged Sunday.

A statement issued by the Indian Army has stated “The video which is being circulated is not authenticated and any attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is malafide.”

Adding, “There is no violence happening currently.”

Contents of the video

The two and a half minute video has images of a large number of Indian security personnel who are with shields with Police written on them) as well as batons near a lake wherein the background one can see Chinese boats, shouting and gathering stones. All there are images of some soldiers approaching the sight of the action and there also appears to be an injured Chinese soldier on the ground.

There is always a mixed patrolling along the LAC which has both Indian Army soldiers and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

While the two sides are trying to address the differences through established protocols on management of borders between the two countries, the Indian Army spokesperson has condemned attempts to `sensationalise’ issues which are impacting the country’s security.

He also urged the media not to air such visuals which might “vitiate the current situation along the LAC.’’

What happened earlier this month?

Since May 5, there have been two incidents of scuffles and injuries which have been confirmed and acknowledged by the Army. These incidents happened at Pangong Tso and on May 09 at Naku La in North Sikkim. In both incidents, soldiers on both sides were injured and the matter was resolved at the local level according to the Army.

Subsequently, the stand-off was witnessed in other locations along the LAC in Ladakh and there has been no sign of any resolution even as the Chinese troops have made ingress into the Indian territory. They have pitched tents, dug bunkers and increased their assets.

The defence minister Rajnath Singh has already said that the situation along the LAC will be resolved through diplomacy and established protocols for resolving boundary issues. Meanwhile, the talks between two sides are going on at military and diplomatic levels.

What does the Indian Army want?

The Indian Army wants the Status Quo. In the incidents which took place earlier this month, the first move of attack was from the Chinese side. The Indian troops who were patrolling peacefully found themselves being beaten with stones and sticks resulting in head injuries and they retaliated by hitting back.

According to sources officially disengagement took place, but a decision was taken to rush more troops there.

Even as the Chinese troops transgressed in the Finger Area and larger Hot Springs Area, the situation in eastern Ladakh remains tense as the other side has been building up troops at various locations along the LAC.

Amidst all these tensions, the Chinese side has diverted troops more troops from a military exercise on their side and have moved them to forward locations in the Galwan Valley. In a counter move the Indian side too has deployed more personnel.