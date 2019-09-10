Indian Army, Navy, Air Force to get $130 bn modernisation boost! Big plans to tackle possible ‘two-front’ war

Apache AH-64E helicopter was inducted in Indian Air Force

Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are set to receive a $130 billion boost! With an aim to modernize its armed forces to counter security threats from multiple fronts, the Centre has decided to invest a staggering $130 billion in the next five to seven years on military modernisation, according to a PTI report. This is a part of the central government’s crucial plan to expedite the “fleet modernization” process for Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, the report said.

This fund will be utilized in procuring advanced weapon systems, fighter jets, missiles, submarines, and warships. The Central government’s priority is to fast-track infantry modernization. As per of this plan, the Indian Army will procure 1,700 future-ready combat vehicles and 2,600 infantry combat vehicles. The central government will also procure 110 multi-role fighter aircraft for the IAF, the report said.

This comes even as armed forces are seeking adequate allocation of funds keeping in mind the possibility of “two-front” war on western and northern borders. Indian Navy has already chalked out a plan to induct 500 aircraft, 200 ships 24 attack submarines in the next 3-4 years. Currently, the Indian Navy has around 220 aircraft, 132 ships, and 15 submarines. Given the news of China bolstering its naval and air powers, India is aiming to equip both the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force with capabilities to tackle its adversaries.

According to the report, the central government is also working on a big defence project under which the airspace over almost all key cities across India, including Delhi and Mumbai, will be turned into an impregnable fortress. The central government is keen to develop the domestic defence industry. The Central government is also focusing on rolling out key policy initiatives in the next couple of months.

Plans are also in works to induct the first batch of intercontinental ballistic missile system – Agni V- to boost India’s air defence mechanism. Agni V has a strike range of 5,000 km and is also capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Only the US, Russia, China, France, and North Korea have such intercontinental ballistic missiles in their armoury.

Apart from Agni V, India has Agni-1 (700 km range), Agni-2 (2,000-km range), Agni-3 (2,500 km range), and Agni-4 (3,500-km range).