Indian Army looking for indigenous LAMVS; Sends out RFI for 800 vehicles

For high altitude areas, deserts and plains, the Indian Army is looking to buy around 800 light armoured multipurpose vehicles (LAMVs). On Friday a Request for Information was sent to several vendors for LAMVs which will be deployed with the mechanised and armoured units of the Indian Army. In the recent conflicts including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, when the US led troops were in Afghanistan or Iraq, these LAMVS proved that these are the “to-go’’ vehicles which are needed in a war zones where the troops need to be moved around and be protected from threats posed by small arms fire, hidden explosive devices and shell splinters.

The main requisite of the RfI that has been issued to identify the vendors here in India who can deliver the 800 vehicles from the time the contract is signed.

These vehicles will be in line with the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat’’ initiative and will be used for surveillance as well as reconnaissance operations once they are deployed in different terrains across the country. According to the RFI these LAMV should have adequate mobility, and should also be able to protect the troops inside.

Besides carrying troops these vehicles will also be used for carrying loads of ammunition, surveillance and communication systems to be used for mandated operational tasks.

Since the vehicles will be deployed in different terrains –desert, plains and high altitude they have to have the capability to issue early warning and intelligence and also be adaptable with drones.

TATA Motors displayed LAMV in 2014

For the first time, an Indian company TATA Motors had put on display LAMV at the DefExpo in New Delhi in 2014. This LAMV showcased its capability to be used for reconnaissance mobility, protection and firepower.

The vehicle was displayed at the TATA stand in 2014 and had a modular design which could be upgraded and also retains its functional superiority throughout its service life. With technological edge the vehicle is good for tactical battlefields and can be deployed in different terrains in the country.

It also has low life cycle cost as it is mostly indigenised and as was reported back then the subsystems shared commonality with the other standard vehicles.

Reports in the public domain have identified the TATA built LAMV among the top such vehicles in the world.

The TATA vehicle also has composite and ceramic armouring, there is a separate crew compartment and a blast deflecting “V’’ shaped hull. There are bulletproof windscreens too and take a six person crew.