Indian Army launches massive hunt engaging helicopters for dreaded 2 NDFB(S) militant leaders

The Army has launched a massive hunt engaging helicopters and deploying over 1000 security personnel to catch two senior NDFB(S) militant leaders in Chirang district and the Manas Reserve Forest, defence sources said.

By: | Kokrajhar | Updated: April 24, 2018 11:35 AM
indian army, NDFB, Manas Reserve Forest, indo bhutan border, terrorists, army helicopters, Assam More than 1000 security personnel had been deployed in the area for carrying out extensive search operations and cordoned off the area. (Representational Image: AP)

The Army has launched a massive hunt engaging helicopters and deploying over 1000 security personnel to catch two senior NDFB(S) militant leaders in Chirang district and the Manas Reserve Forest, defence sources said. Based on specific input about the presence of dreaded NDFB(S) militants G Bidai and Batha, who have several police cases against them, Army units from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts in association with SSB jointly launched the massive operation in Chirang district and the Manas Reserve Forest along the Indo-Bhutan border since Sunday, the sources said last evening.

Stating that the Army also engaged tracker dogs to trace out the insurgents, the sources said more than 1000 security personnel had been deployed in the area for carrying out extensive search operations and cordoned off the area.

