Indian Army introduces modified recruiting procedure – What does it mean?

To make the recruitment process for Junior Commissioned Officer / Other Ranks / Aginveers easy and less cumbersome, the Indian Army has announced a new modified recruitment procedure.

What is new?

There will be a computer based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) and this will be conducted before the Recruitment Rally.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence the changed procedure is expected to focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment. This is expected to result in wider and better outreach across the country and will also significantly reduce the large crowds which assemble at the Recruitment rallies. And will reduce the number of candidates going in for medical examinations and also cut down administrative commitments in their conduct. With the modified procedures in place the process will become more streamlined and also simpler to execute and will be in keeping with the latest technology.

“The modified recruitment procedure is a step in the right direction. The online entrance test and screening out the applicants is a systems approach to getting the right workforce for the Armed Forces. And, the subsequent physical examinations and the medical check-up will ensure that the resources of the armed forces are optimally used,” opines an Indian Army Veteran Lt Col Manoj K Channan.

Notifications for registration have been uploaded on the Indian Army website; and online registration applications are open from Feb 16- March 15, 2023. And now the candidates can apply easily as per their age, physical criteria, educational qualification and other Qualification Requirements (QRs).

Recruitment in three stages

Stage One: Those who have registered and applied online will undergo a Computer based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE).

Stage Two: Once shortlisted the candidates will then be called for a recruitment rally, the location for which will be decided by the respective Army Recruitment Office (AROs). And at these locations they will undergo Physical Measurement Test and Physical Fitness Test.

Stage Three: Those selected will undergo medical tests.

Common Entrance Exam (CEE)

The computer based online CEE, the fee for which is Rs 500 where 50 percent of the cost will be borne by the army, is planned to be conducted at around 175 – 180 Examination Centers across the country. This will take place between April 17-April 30, 2023. And educational videos have also been uploaded on the Indian Army website as well Youtube which will guide the candidates on how to register, how to appear in the online entrance exam.

In the official statement every candidate is expected to pay Rs 250/-during the online registration and they can give five choices of places for appearing for CEE.

Views of Indian Army Veterans

According to Kargil war Veteran Maj Gen Ashok Kumar, VSM, “Indian Army has been an important pillar of the nation…both in peace and war. The Army has largely been seen by the masses as a group of physically strong people. This was also reinforced the way recruitment was being conducted in the Army for personnel below officer’s rank.

Since the number of aspirants for the recruitment turns up in large numbers, the running is conducted as a basic screening norm. In addition, the timings are kept quite challenging so that the numbers remain manageable for the subsequent processes. This was being done despite physical stamina and strength being trainable, a fact well recognised in case of officers and being factored that way.”

In his view this process weeded out a large number of candidates who could be overall superior recruits due to their intellectual abilities but they couldn’t reach the written test stage having not been exceptional in running and related physical parameters.

“The primacy of written test being the primary criteria was felt long back but it couldn’t be probably implemented due to the enormity of its executional challenges. The adoption of the AGNIPATH scheme has necessitated a fresh look as merit had to be the sole criteria. The adoption of the modified model wherein written tests are going to be the basic screening norm will bring the best people as part of our defence forces. The selection process will also be somewhat akin to as prevalent for the officers,” he explains.

According to him this will also save multiple organisational challenges related to large recruitment rallies and prolonged medical tests. “While it could have been implemented much earlier, the implementing authorities need to be appreciated for this timely and bold decision.”

Another Army veteran Lt Col Channan says, “This system has many positives as many touts/agents would fleece the young aspirants of their hard-earned money by promising recruitment. Over the years, many serving personnel have been caught, court-martialled and cashiered from service for malpractices in recruitment.”

“It will be interesting to note that shortly if psychometric assessments are introduced as in the case of candidates being assessed for NDA and combined defence services entrance examination at the Services Selection Board. This evaluation will be helpful as many aspirants, based on their scores in the future, would get a chance to be commissioned officers and therefore be a perfect fit in the officer’s cadre,” Lt Col Channan opines.

In his opinion the recruitment procedures and their modifications are a step in the right direction and, therefore, must be supported by all. “Constructive criticism is welcome, but pointing fingers for the heck of it is certainly not welcome. The Indian Armed Forces need to be robust always.”