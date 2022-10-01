Indian Army gets its first LCH. To deploy along LAC

The Indian Army has formally inducted one indigenous Light Combat Helicopter in its Aviation Wing earlier this week.

Director General Army Aviation Lt Gen A K Suri received the first LCH from the state owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru. The second helicopter will be handed over to the Indian Army at a later date in this month.

How many helicopters the Indian Army plans to acquire?

As reported the Indian Army has plans to get 95 Light Combat Helicopters which are expected to be deployed for combat roles in the mountainous region.

Also read: India’s diplomacy wins again! China’s attempt to pass anti-AUKUS resolution at IAEA meet dashed

Earlier this year in June the Indian Army had raised its first LCH Unit in Bengaluru in preparation for the induction. Eventually, after completion this unit is expected to move to the Eastern Command and will be along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh by 2023.

In a related development, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to formally induct 10 LCH in Jodhpur on Monday (Oct 3, 2022) days ahead of the 90th Air Force Day.

Earlier this year the CCS headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formally approved the procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters Limited Series Production variants (LSP). Out of these 15, ten are for the IAF and five are for the Indian Army.

Also read: Indian companies to participate in Havana Fair – FIHAV2022

About LCH

These machines have been developed and designed by Rotary Wing Research & Design Centre (RWRDC) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and is considered to be the most potent platform because of the systems on board. These birds have highly accurate weapons and have the capability to hit in day and night at any type of target.

Can operate not only in different altitudes and these machines also have the ability to operate in the complete ‘Area of Responsibility’ (AOR). And can operate fully loaded with fuel and weapons.