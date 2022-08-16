Indian Army gets indigenously-developed equipment and systems

The Indian Army has received several indigenously built systems and weapons which are expected to enhance its operational preparedness. These new platforms and weapons have been developed by Indian Army in collaboration with DPSUs, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Industry.

What was handed over?

The array of weapons and platforms handed over to the Army included, Assault Boats, high mobility Infantry Protected Vehicles, Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS), new generation anti-personnel mine ‘Nipun’, rugged and automatic communication system with enhanced capabilities and upgraded sights system for tanks.

While handing over the indigenous new state-of-the-art-systems, to the Indian Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said these will help soldiers to challenge the enemy in a befitting manner and will increase their efficiency.

To help the Indian Armed Forces to remain prepared to deal with new challenges, and changing times, the Minister called for infrastructural development based on latest technology. He also urged the armed forces to continue dedicating themselves towards nation building.

All you want to know about the new systems

Here is a quick look at how these new systems are set to make a difference

Future Infantry Soldier as a System

This is being equipped with three primary sub systems – the modern state-of-the-art AK 203 assault rifle along with day and night holographic and reflex sights. The sights according to an official note issued by the Ministry of Defence are mounted on the weapon and also on helmet. This will enable a 360-degree visibility and accuracy in operational conditions. The soldier will also have a multi-mode hand grenade. This grenade will be procured indigenously, and he will have a multi-purpose knife.

The second sub system is protection system: This gives protection through a specially designed bullet proof jacket and helmet.

And, the third sub system consists of communication and surveillance system and F-INSAS system has the capability to be upgraded further by incorporating real time data connectivity.

Read More: India @ 75: Achieves key milestone in Quantum Technology

Anti-Personnel mine ‘Nipun’

So far the Indian Army has been using vintage NMM 14 mines. Now, `Nipun’ mine has been developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune and the Indian industry. This will enhance the protection of the troops deployed on the border. This indigenous mine is more effective and potent than the existing anti-personnel mine.

Hand Held Thermal Imager (Uncooled)

This is for detection and surveillance meant to give visibility in adverse weather conditions and in day and night. It will help the soldier to detect the movement and the activities of the enemy.

Commander Thermal Imaging Sight for T-90 tank

According to the MoD this will give enhanced visibility and range to the commanders of armoured columns. Previously the T-90 tanks had image intensification systems which had their own limitations and now this new equipment will help in overcoming those issues. This thermal imaging sight has been produced by India Optel Limited.

Downlink Equipment with Recording Facility

The equipment, produced indigenously by M/s Exicom Private Limited, is fitted on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) will help the helicopters in constant surveillance and reconnaissance of the borders and operational areas.

Semi Ruggedised Automatic Exchange System Mk-II

This has been developed Bharat Electronics Limited, Kotdwar, and will help in overcoming all inadequacies of the older system which could not work with the latest internet protocol technology.

Landing Craft Assault (LCA)

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that these boats are operating in Pangong Tso Lake and have limited capabilities. Now, LCA which has been indigenously developed by M/s Aquarius Ship Yard Limited, Goa has overcome previous limitations.

Mini Remotely Piloted Aerial System (RPAS)

This removes the operational limitations faced by the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and the Heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicles at tactical level. And at the Infantry battalion and mechanized units level it helps the Indian Army by removing the restricted capability for detection.

Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV)

Made by M/s Tata Advance Systems Limited, will provide mobility and more protection to a large number of infantry soldiers posted at the Northern Borders.

Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Medium)

Have been procured from Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., and are tailor made for the armed forces and are capable of high mobility, protection and has enhanced firepower. This vehicle will facilitate movement in Northern Borders.

Lastly, to foster transparency, build efficiency and unlock the latent productivity of Military Engineer Services (MES), the minister launched a series of e-Governance applications. He also lauded the MES as an important and responsible organisation of the ministry.

Those present during the handing over of the new systems included minister of defence for state Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Secretary Department of Defence R&D, Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee Air Marshal BR Krishna, Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officers.