Indian Army gets future ready, pushes for Mechanised Infantry modernisation

Indian Army is getting ready for future warfare and towards this it has set out to upgrade over 2,500 Russian Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP II in its effort to modernise its Mechanised Infantry battalions. The BMP II which is the most formidable weapon platform and extremely potent will now get equipped with night fighting capabilities, high power engine as well as anti-drone measures.

According to sources in the Defence and Security establishment the BMP II which has been in service since the 80s will remain the mainstay of the Mechanised Infantry Unit. Presently they have the capability to launch rockets, mortars, missiles while moving and of course carry the troops safely.

Adding, “For modernising the Mechanised Infantry in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence initiative, the Army has plans to acquire niche technology, also interoperability with other Arms.”

Upgraded BMP II will have

The upgrades that will go on the BMP II will now be focused on the Fire Control System, Automatic Target Tracker, Gunner Main Sight, Laser Range Finder, and Commander Panoramic Sight. As part of upgrade plans, the night vision capability is now going to be augmented by Thermal Imager which is based on Driver Night Sight and Commander Thermal Imaging (TI) Sight for the Commander of BMP-2/2K. The BMP II will be equipped with specialized ammunition which explodes mid-air can bring down drones and loitering munitions of a particular size.

Three Indian Companies in race

Three companies under the iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) initiative were identified/qualified — Big Bang Boom, Tonbo Imaging, and Dimensions NXG. Bengaluru based start-up Tonbo Imaging which had completed the iDEX Challenge first has proven and successfully deployed an operational system.

There has been a delay in trials as the Indian Army was avoiding a single vendor situation in the case of BMP II upgrade as one of the companies in race offered a system which was just a concept and another’s system was functionally flawed.

Earlier this month the trials started in Hyderabad and the biggest upgrade the existing BMP II would have is the “see through armour’’. This means the troops inside can get a full view of the situation outside in day/night. “This is a big technological leap, as this will increase situational awareness,” explained the source.

The upgraded BMP will now be upgraded with magnetic trackers and cameras which will be integrated with helmet display. What does this mean? According to another source in the defence and security establishment, the helmet display integrated with the cameras will enable the commander to see images of surroundings onto the insides of the tanks as if he is seeing through the armour. This is possible due to the magnetic tracker which senses the movement of the head and videos are displayed from the same direction.

For precise manoeuvering and situational assessment, sources explained that the head mounted display can also have an interface with the GPS system. The commander will get a wider view of the possible targets and threats.

Deployed in eastern Ladakh

In 2020, Financial Express Online reported in an effort to deter the Chinese troops, the Indian Army had deployed BMP2s on the confluence of the Galwan Valley and the Shyok River. They were deployed along the most critical locations including DSDBO road, and the road going towards the DBO.

The armies of Indian and China continue to be locked in a standoff at several friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, despite several rounds of military, diplomatic and political talks.

Background

The Indian Army’s Mechanised Infantry in the last four decades has proven its capability to be employed in both conventional and unconventional operations. It has excelled in different terrains and operations including high altitude areas of Eastern Ladakh & Sikkim, plains of Punjab and deserts of Rajasthan. And proved its mettle in amphibious operations and United Nations assignments.

The Indian Army has the BMP 2 which is being indigenously manufactured in India at the Ordnance Factory Board and there are plans to involve the private sector companies in the manufacturing process. The BMP 2s which are being manufactured here in India have everything `Made in India,’ however lacks night-vision capability. How does it impact the BMP? “When it is dark, there is smoke, or there is fog or dust, it becomes impossible for the BMP to function, as it literally goes blind,” explained the source quoted above.

While the upgrade of the BMP II will be going on the Indian Army is pursuing Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV), a programme which was put on hold has been revived and will eventually replace the former Soviet origin BMPs.

FICV

The Indian Army is planning to replace BMP-IIs with around 480 locally developed FICVs and soon will seek government’s approval for AoN (Acceptance of Necessity). In June 2021 for the third time the Indian Army had sent an RFI for the long delayed FICV.

“The army will seek the defence acquisition council’s acceptance of necessity (AoN) for the FICVs at the earliest. We are simultaneously pursuing modernisation plans for tracked and wheeled vehicles. A few approvals have already come,” the second official added.

More about the planned modernisation

The Indian Army has adopted a twin approach – this includes replacing the vintage with the futuristic platforms and capability enhancement of the existing equipment. This will be done through upgrades for enhancing night enablement, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capability, lethality, and intelligence.

As part of the modernisation of the Mechanised Infantry plans are to equip it with lethal capability beyond visual range (BVR), state-of-art missiles and include the Fire and Forget Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs).

There are plans to acquire the Canister Launched Loiter Munition System which will be integrated on BMP II/ Carrier Mortar Tracked (CMT) chassis.

Anti-drone capability to be enabled on the existing equipment, and changes in aerial sight for effectively exploiting the ability of stabilised and to engage aerial targets is being pursued for the automatic 30 mm Cannon and co-axially mounted 7.62 mm Machine Gun (PKT).

For Reconnaissance and Support (Tracked) Battalions there are plans to acquire the Nag Missile System (NAMIS). Last month, the Ministry of Defence had amended AoN for quantity 13 Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) and 293 Nag Missiles.

On July 29, 2022, AoN for 177 Infantry combat vehicle, Command (ICV Comd) was accorded.

Wheeled Family

To replace Soviet-origin BRDM reconnaissance vehicles, AoN has been accorded 105 New Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (WhAFV).

For Standard Mechanised Infantry Battalions (Wheeled), New Wheeled Infantry Combat Vehicle (Wh ICV).

To replace the existing modified Maruti Gypsy, RFI issued last month for Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle (LAMV) which will have enhanced mobility and protection for Recce Platoon.