Indian Army gets combat ready vehicles from TASL

On Tuesday, the Indian Army received the first lot of Infantry Protected Vehicles (IPMVS) from a private sector company which has produced and delivered the four-wheeled armoured combat vehicles. Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) handed over the vehicles, which have been jointly developed with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to the Chief of the Indian Army Gen MM Naravane at a ceremony in Pune.

The private sector company is also going to provide 24×7 support to maintain the vehicles at all the deployment locations.

More about the Armoured Vehicles

This is the first commercial sale of a strategic platform that has been co-developed by DRDO and a private player.

These have been developed and manufactured at a facility in Pune and built on the strategic 8×8 Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP).

Are indigenously designed and developed by TASL along with the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE).

They have undergone stringent field trials in different terrains including high altitude areas and desert areas by the Indian Army.

These vehicles include TASL’s in-house designed and developed Remote Controlled Weapon Station.

Have onboard thermal sights and external add-on armour protection panels which have been developed by Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory of DRDO.

Terming it as a major milestone for TASL, according to the company release, Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This milestone has been achieved after withstanding the delays and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.” Making the achievement more remarkable for TASL, he said.