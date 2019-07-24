Indian Army gets all-weather bridges near Pakistan border! Check details

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that construction of Ujh and Basantpur Bridges is a great achievement for the BRO

Indian Army gets all-weather bridges near Pakistan border! The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed 1-km long bridge UJH bridge in Kathua district and Basantar bridge in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated both the bridges and dedicated them to the naton. The event also saw the presence of Union Minister Jitender Singh, General Bipin Rawat and other defence officials.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that construction of Ujh and Basantpur Bridges is a great achievement for the BRO. Roads and bridges are the lifeline of any nation and play a vital role in the socio-economic development of far-flung regions and population, Singh said.

