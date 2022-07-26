Indian Army displays grit & determination: Motorcycle expedition culminates in Dras

Indian Army soldiers showcase their grit & determination as they traverse through long stretches of plains, treacherous mountains & daunting passes, before culminating their motorcycle rally at Dras.

“Preparations are underway to pay tribute to our martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the motherland, during Kargil War. And to commemorate this day, under the aegis of the Northern Command of the Indian Army a Motor Bike Expedition was conducted, ” said a senior officer of Northern Command.

The expedition which was flagged off by the Vice Chief of the Indian Army Lt Gen BS Raju last week (July 18) from National War Memorial, New Delhi, is to celebrate the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 – the day Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan Forces. And on this day each year tribute is paid to our fallen soldiers, said a senior officer of the Northern Command.

Kargil Vijay Diwas MotorBike Expedition

There were two teams – with 15 members each and the idea behind creating two teams was to cover maximum areas – they were to move along different axes — the Rohtang Pass axis and Zojila Pass axis. Both team during their journey of eight days covered a distance of 1,700 km and 1,400 km respectively, and went through high mountain passes and tough tracks. Their whole plan was to go through the remotest localities along the route.

On their way to Dras where the rally culminated, both the teams braved the inclement weather and difficult terrains. They went through Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. And in the journey they showcased the same grit & spirit of the Indian Army due to which we were able to defeat an enemy who had fortified itself on top of mountains.

Before culminating at Kargil War Memorial, according to a senior officer, the expedition not only projected the spirit of adventure and panache of outdoor life of the Indian Army, but also it also showcased the strength and solidarity when it touches the far-flung areas like Galwan.

The bike rally according to him was a manifestation of ‘Espirit – de – Corps’, dedication to the nation and remembrance to the men who have sacrificed their life for the safety and glory of the country.

On reaching the Kargil War Memorial, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the present General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command of the Indian Army later interacted with the members of the team.

