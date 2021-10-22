Indian Army deploys more fire power along LAC in Eastern sector

For battlefield transparency and ensuring quick response, the Indian Army has infused significant technology to fuse various sensors and platforms.

To deal with the ongoing standoff between the armies of India and China, the Indian Army has increased its firepower considerably along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern sector.

Along almost 1300 – km LAC, the army has deployed M777 Ultra Light Howitzers, upgraded 40mm L-70 air defence guns, and automated and electronic fusion of Bofors and other artillery guns.

To ensure that overall defences are beefed up especially in the Tawang sector, various services have been integrated in real time through automation, through “integrated defended localities” located at several points along the LAC.

Various arms of the Indian Army – artillery, engineers, infantry, air defence, aviation and also the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force to bring in maximum firepower and any other real time threat.

Significance of Integrated Defences

Maj Rufus Johnson, a Company Commander at one such locality around Bumla area, LAC, says, “To thwart the enemy’s plans, this area has to be dominated to ensure that the enemy cannot move easily towards Tawang. There are two spots: the road from Bumla towards Tawang for a stretch of 35 km and the valley after the ridgeline of the LAC.

For battlefield transparency and ensuring quick response, the Indian Army has infused significant technology to fuse various sensors and platforms.

Air defence guns

For the first time, the upgraded L-70 air defence guns have been deployed in high altitude areas across the country. This upgraded gun has the latest technology state of the art components, and is considered to be a potent weapon system against unmanned combat vehicle, unmanned aerial vehicle, attack helicopter and modern aircraft.

It now uses modern proximity fuse ammunition which has increased the hit probability of the gun.

More about L-70 guns

In the 1950s, this gun was manufactured by Swedish company Bofors AB. In the late 1960s this gun was procured by India and has been upgraded by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

More about M777

The M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzers which have been bought from the US based BAE Systems and assembled in India by the Mahindra Defence were inducted in November 2018. The M777 a 155-mm, 39-calibre towed artillery gun and weighs just four tonnes and deployed along LAC.

As reported earlier by Financial Express Online, Director General of Artillery Lt. Gen TK Chawla during a media interaction had mentioned that three regiments of this gun have been raised and the fourth is in the process of being raised.

As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online, a contract for 155mm, 39 Calibre Ultra light Howitzers M777 guns was inked with the US based BAE. These have been procured under the government to government Foreign Military Sales route. So far 75 have been delivered and have been assembled in India by the BAE Systems in partnership with Mahindra Defence. In case of a contingency, these guns can be airlifted by the Chinook heavy lift helicopters to any forward location in the country.

Bofors Guns

Battle proven Bofors guns too are along the LAC and under Project Shakti which has been undertaken by BEL these legacy guns have become more effective. And are integrated electronically with the forward troops and command centre.