Indian Army Day 2020: Army can produce ‘soldiers of the future’, but faced with multiple hurdles, says veteran

Indian Army has come a long way post-independence becoming a truly nationalist organisation imbibing in letter and spirit the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Brigadier NK Bhatia, an army veteran, said, “It is to the credit of its successive leadership that they have kept the Indian Army in fine mettle incorporating and imbibing cultural diversity and a secular outlook.”

According to Bhatia, the Indian Army has been at the forefront to meet numerous challenges that have befallen our country after independence. It has fought four full-fledged wars with hostile neighbours and has been at the forefront of challenges posed by ongoing insurgency in the Northeast and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir.

It has stood up to every call for duty to tackle internal calamities and has emerged with distinction.

“Thousands of its officers and men have attained martyrdom in the call of duty and continue to do so till date facing hostile neighbours or from continued deployment in inhospitable terrains,” he adds.

While the nation continues to look up to the Indian Army to meet all challenges in the future, there is a requirement to introspect on the impending challenges that confront the Army.

In his view, “the Army needs to modernise at a much faster pace to confront future wars and threats emanating from asymmetric and unconventional threats. Shortage of weapons and ammunition continues. We still rely on imports for our weapon acquisitions. This has to change. There is enough talent in the country and a beginning needs to be made in right earnest by involving the private sector to develop our own weapon systems and embrace more technological advancements in weapons platforms and cyberspace. Similarly, the need for integration of resources and joint manship is the need of the hour.”

Last but not the least there is a pressing requirement to modernise the manpower recruitment, training and policies to produce soldiers for the future.

“Finally, it is to be remembered that the Army is a national asset and needs to be nurtured so it continues to deliver results. Remember, there are no runners up in a war,” Bhatia concludes.