Indian Army braces for long-haul against Chinese PLA in Ladakh’s chilling winters with ‘Smart Camps’, ‘Barrel Shelters’

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: The ‘Long Night’ of Ladakhi winter has begun. The bone-breaking windchill has begun to shroud the region, which in normal circumstances, is an inhospitable terrain. The Indian Army, however, will camp in the hilly areas of Ladakh border due to the ongoing tension with China. The Indian soldiers are bracing for the toughest days that any troop will see anywhere in the world. In order to make sure that the troops do not face any health woes associated with harsh winters, the Indian Army has decided to employ state-of-the-art smart camps and barrel shelters. These will be used to house the troops in forward areas.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army said that these smart camps will have all facilities needed by the soldiers. Apart from ultra-modern heating facilities, the army has made special arrangements focussing on health and hygiene. Heated tents have also been erected in the area. These smart camps and special shelters will be used for troops in high and super high hilly regions.

The army had started preparing for the long haul since July earlier this year. Key supplies of ration, oil, medicines etc., have already reached the critical areas. The army has also got special combat fatigue for the forces deployed in forward areas. The news comes at a time when there were some media outlets reporting about China’s PLA constructing bunkers to house the troops for winter months.

Experts have said that due to Siachen operations, the Indian Army is well-trained and experienced in winter warfare. It is China that will find the Himalayan terrain exceptionally daunting.

India and China have been involved in a border standoff in Ladakh region. Despite eight rounds of talks, nothing substantial has materialised so far. India has repeatedly said that the PLA troops must move back to pre-April positions. However, China has not officially said anything about the tension in the region.