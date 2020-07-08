Indian Army asks personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller, Instagram, Tinder, PUBG

Indian Army 89 asks its personnel to delete apps

The Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information, news agency ANI reported today quoting Indian Army Sources. The Indian Army personnel have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently.

The news of restriction on use of these apps by Indian Army personnel comes days after Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC News and CamScanner.