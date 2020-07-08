Indian Army asks personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller, Instagram, Tinder, PUBG

By: |
Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:25 PM

The Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information

Indian Army 89 apps banIndian Army 89 asks its personnel to delete apps

The Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information, news agency ANI reported today quoting Indian Army Sources. The Indian Army personnel have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently.

The news of restriction on use of these apps by Indian Army personnel comes days after Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC News and CamScanner.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Indian Army asks personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook TikTok Truecaller Instagram Tinder PUBG
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Military lessons yet to be learnt: Better Late than ever
2India-China stand-off: How Doval-Wang talks helped in de-escalation at the LAC
3India-China Border tension: PLA troops move back further, disengagement completes at Patrolling Point 15