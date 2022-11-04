Indian Army approves five new ‘Make II projects’

In a fillip to Atmanirbharta and giving a further boost to the ongoing projects, Indian Army has now approved Project Sanction Orders (PSOs) of five Make II projects.

Make II projects are essentially industry-funded projects involving design, development and innovative solutions by Indian vendors for development of prototypes. An assurance of order is given after successful prototype development.

The Indian Army is spearheading actions to provide impetus to “Make Projects” as the prime drivers of infusion of niche technologies through indigenous development.

The projects which have been sanctioned include-

Frequency Man Packed Software Defined Radio (HFSDR)

Project Sanction Order (PSO) for development of prototype of Frequency Man Packed Software Defined Radio (HFSDR) has been issued to 14 Developing Agencies (DAs). 300 HFSDRs are planned to be procured by the Indian Army, on successful development of the prototype.

These state of the art, light weight HFSDR will provide long distance radio communication through enhanced data capability and band width coupled with enhanced security. It will facilitate blue force tracking with map based navigation using GIS. These radio sets will replace the existing HF radio sets in the inventory, which have limited data handling capability and obsolete technology.

Kill System

As part of efforts to further encourage the indigenous anti-drone ecosystem, the Indian Army has approved Project Sanction Order (PSO) to 18 Developing Agencies (DAs) for procurement of 35 sets of Drone Kill Systems. The project is reserved for MSMEs/Start-ups. Drone Kill System is a hard kill anti drone system against low Radio Cross Section (RCS) Drone/ unmanned Aerial System (UAS), being developed to function in all types of terrains, both during day and night.

Training Weapon Simulator (IWTS)

Project Sanction Order (PSO) has been issued to develop the prototype for subsequent procurement of 125 sets of IWTS. This is the first tri-service Make II project with the Indian Army as the lead service. The project is reserved for MSMEs/ Start ups. IWTS will be utilised to augment marksmanship skills of young soldiers on variety of weapons used by the , providing user friendly graphics to simulate battle scenarios. Each IWTS will facilitate training of 10 personnel at any one point of time.

Terminally Guided Munitions (TGM)

Project Sanction Order has been issued to six Developing Agencies (DAs) for development of 155 mm Terminally Guided Munition (TGM) under Make II scheme. The IA plans to procure approximately 2000 rounds of 155mm TGM against High Value Targets with assured Precision and Lethality for mission accomplishment and minimum collateral damage.

Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS)

15 Developing Agencies (DAs) have got the nod for developing a prototype of MRPKS under the Make-II category of DAP 2020. Post successful development of this prototype, the IA will procure 10 Sets of MRPKS. The Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS), once launched can ‘Loiter’ in the air for upto two hours and can acquire, designate and engage real time high value targets upto 40 km. In times to come we see our country transforming as “AtmaNirbhaar” in Loitering Munition Technology.

Make II procedure of Capital Acquisition

The Indian Army is already progressing 43 ongoing projects under the Make II procedure of Capital Acquisition. 17 out of 43 projects have been initiated through suo-moto proposals received from the industry and 22 out of 43 Make II projects are now in prototype development stage, which is 66 percent of projects by cost (Rs 18,000 Crores out of 27,000 Crores).

The move has generated confidence in the Indian defence industry for participation in the “Make procedure”.