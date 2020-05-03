Indian Army, IAF, Navy salute Coronavirus warriors: Flypast conducted over hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi

Indian Air Force aircraft fly over Rajpath to show solidarity with frontline warriors fighting against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

Indian Armed Forces salute Coronavirus frontline workers: As announced by the chiefs of all three services of the Indian Armed Forces and the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force on Sunday began their campaign to honour the selfless service of the ‘corona warriors’ in these difficult times.

The Indian Air Force is conducting flypasts over state capitals showering flower petals while the Indian Army is performing gestures such as performance by the military bands outside hospitals.

The Indian Navy too, will play its part by lighting up the ships on the dockyards of major cities such as Mumbai and Chennai.

The gesture began with the Chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces honouring the police force posted across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at the police memorial.

Armed Forces Salute Corona Warriors: Representatives of Tri-Services paying homage to martyrs at National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Image courtesy: Ministry of Defence)

Indian Air Force helicopter showering flower petals at National Police Memorial as part “Armed Forces Salute Corona Warriors” in New Delhi on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Image courtesy: Ministry of Defence)

Indian Air Force aircraft Jaguar fly past in Vic Formation over National Capital Region as part of “Armed Forces Salute Corona Warriors” in New Delhi on Sunday, May 03, 2020. (Image courtesy: Ministry of Defence)

Indian Air Force aircraft Su-30 fly past in Vic Formation over National Capital Region as part of “Armed Forces Salute Corona Warriors” in New Delhi on Sunday, May 03, 2020.(Image courtesy: Ministry of Defence)

Srinagar: Indian Air Force’s flypast over Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kpMxY6gPBh

— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force’s flypast over Srinagar’s Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/enk7mwznJc — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar,J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. pic.twitter.com/iFGSrbFGq0 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Delhi: Chopper of the Indian Air Force showers flower petals on the Police War Memorial in order to express gratitude and appreciation towards the police officials#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HTr0K7zt2h — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH IAF chopper showers flower petals on the Police War Memorial in order to express to pay tribute to police officials for their contribution in the fight against COVID19 pandemic#Delhi pic.twitter.com/XmKDBOAtfJ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Haryana: Indian Army band performs outside Government Hospital, Panchkula to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/BbLw8S3hsh — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH IAF chopper holds flypast over Government Hospital, Panchkula; Indian Army band performs outside the hospital to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19.#Panchkula pic.twitter.com/PKut0f3czf — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH: Navy chopper showers flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/fhIz1pQlpM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Delhi: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EsYWLWy3C5 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH IAF’s Su-30 aircraft flypast in Mumbai to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQcX1ypKbs — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft shower flowers on King George’s Medical University in Lucknow to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/idIGNnM2Wj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft flypast Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/ZjcqO7kTe1 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft showers flower petals on Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru to express gratitude towards health workers for their contribution in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/bkBfj80kqk — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH IAF chopper showers petals on Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, to pay tribute to healthcare workers fighting COVID19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/e2fUQniyaY — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Mumbai: Indian Air Force helicopter showers flowers on the staff of Indian Navy’s INHS Asvini in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/KSqAAmSNZU — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluting the #CoronaWarriors including doctors, nurses, other health workers, sanitation staff and police personnel fighting against the COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/OslZSCuATS — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH: Indian Air Force chopper showers flower petals on Chirayu Medical College & Hospital in Bhopal to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/fi0AtFh2Uk — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Meghalaya: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast Civil Hospital in Shillong to express gratitude towards health workers for their contribution in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/15bDBR58pE — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Indian Air Force chopper holds flypast over SNM hospital in Leh to pay tribute to healthcare workers fighting against COVID19 pandemic#Ladakh pic.twitter.com/I8SVHJz2FR — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast Sawai Maansingh Hospital in Jaipur to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/jiGPTM8dlF — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Delhi: Indian Air Force chopper showers flower petals on Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to pay tribute to healthcare workers fighting against COVID19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/TLyYe2zYx4 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH IAF chopper showers flower petals on All India Institute of Medical Sciences to express gratitude and appreciation towards medical professionals fighting COVID19#Delhi pic.twitter.com/BLqaptSaDx — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force Su-30MKI aircraft flying over Mumbai to give an aerial salute to COVID-19 warriors

(Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/SDuCTat7HI — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Assam: IAF’s Su-30MKI fighter aircraft presents aerial salute over Guwahati to express gratitude towards #CoronaWarriors.

(Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/t7dXyXytSM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Delhi: IAF chopper showers flower petals on Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to express gratitude and appreciation towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Y0V3bhhAad — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Kerala: Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals over Trivandrum Medical College Hospital. #COVID19

(Source: Defence PRO Trivandrum) pic.twitter.com/wInVN97IPK — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH IAF chopper showers flower petals on Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to express gratitude and appreciation towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/iqISN54EiC — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Army band playing at the COVID19 quarantine centre in Delhi’s Narela pic.twitter.com/Vu9rc8aXLN — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI taking off from an airbase in Punjab earlier today, for taking part in the flypast over the national capital region Delhi. (Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/FJkDohgu63 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH: Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter showers flowers on All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna to express gratitude and appreciation towards health workers fighting #COVID19. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/7TgyJVwEaR — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH 1500 Indian Navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa express their appreciation by forming a Human Chain and thank the Corona Warriors in their unwavering commitment in #IndiaFightsCorona

(Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/h3w6ebL8C3 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH: A Mi-17 helicopter of IAF flypast over Command Hospital in Kolkata to express gratitude and appreciation towards health workers fighting #COVID19. The helicopter took off from Barrackpore Air Force Station. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/A879eFmEJA — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force’s flypast over the national capital to express gratitude towards healthcare workers and all frontline workers fighting COVID19#Delhi pic.twitter.com/pDnPs8anR4 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH: Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter showers flowers on Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Assam to express gratitude towards health workers for their contribution in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/VFs1ArJenL — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH: Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft flypast over Upper Lake in Bhopal to give an aerial salute to #COVID19 warriors. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hFMbkSidJS — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020